FRANKFURT Feb 13 Real estate group
Patrizia Immobilien is poised to win the bid to
acquire the real estate assets of Germany's biggest
public-sector bank LBBW, three people close to the
negotiations said on Monday.
Patrizia has offered a price of between 1.3 billion euros
($1.71 billion) and 1.5 billion euros, one of the sources said.
LBBW launched the sale of the assets, which comprise 21,500
flats, last year to comply with European Union requirements
following a bailout in the financial crisis.
"The tendency (in favor of Patrizia) is clear", one of the
sources said, adding, however, that the deal could still fall
apart due to political reasons.
While Patrizia is said to have offered the highest price,
the other bidder -- a consortium of five cities and municipally
owned companies -- had wanted to pay more attention to social
concerns of tenants.
A decision is expected to be made at the LBBW board meeting
later on Monday. There are several politicians on the board,
including the Lord Mayor of the city of Stuttgart, one of the
cities in the consortium.
The companies declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting By Christian Kraemer, Arno Schuetze, Kathrin Joes
and Alexander Huebner)