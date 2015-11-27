FRANKFURT Nov 27 German real estate group Patrizia Immobilien has agreed to sell about 13,500 residential units to peer Deutsche Wohnen for about 1.1 billion euros ($1.16 billion), it said on Friday.

The sale of the "Harald" portfolio is subject to regulatory approval and will help increase Patrizia's operating profit to at least 260 million euros in 2016, it said. ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Susan Thomas)