BRIEF-Brothers solidarity for real estate Investment FY profit rises
Nov 11 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Says increases operating income and confirms its forecast for 2014
* Has again confirmed its forecast of at least 50 million euros for overall FY
* Consolidated revenues fell 11.1 pct in first nine months of 2014 from 155.4 million euros in previous year to 138.1 million euros
* At 12.5 million euros in 9-month, income from participations was down year-on-year (9 months 2013: 15.8 million euros)
* EBIT for first nine months of 2014 fell 48.9 pct to 6.4 million euros
* 9-month EBT were down 22.5 pct at 15.5 million euros and net profit for period amounted to 14.9 million euros (down 24.4 pct)
* Says by end of year, loans will total less than 100 million euros
* Ended first three quarters with operating result of 26.3 million euros (9 months 2013: 18.7 million euros, +41.1 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.