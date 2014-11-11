Nov 11 Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* Says increases operating income and confirms its forecast for 2014

* Has again confirmed its forecast of at least 50 million euros for overall FY

* Consolidated revenues fell 11.1 pct in first nine months of 2014 from 155.4 million euros in previous year to 138.1 million euros

* At 12.5 million euros in 9-month, income from participations was down year-on-year (9 months 2013: 15.8 million euros)

* EBIT for first nine months of 2014 fell 48.9 pct to 6.4 million euros

* 9-month EBT were down 22.5 pct at 15.5 million euros and net profit for period amounted to 14.9 million euros (down 24.4 pct)

* Says by end of year, loans will total less than 100 million euros

* Ended first three quarters with operating result of 26.3 million euros (9 months 2013: 18.7 million euros, +41.1 pct)