EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 3)
LONDON, July 2 Patron Capital, the owner of British five-a-side football company Powerleague, is weighing an offer for rival Goals Soccer Centres in a move that could trigger a bidding war with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, the Daily Telegraph reported on Monday.
The newspaper said it understood Patron Capital had started due diligence and was close to tabling an offer for Goals Soccer Centres, which is listed on London's AIM market.
Goals Soccer Centres, which runs 42 five-a-side football sites in Britain, received an approach from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in April.
Britain's takeover regulator has given the Canadian pension fund a deadline of July 9 to table a firm bid for the company. (Writing by Paul Sandle; Editing by Dale Hudson)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction for back-up electricity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price range on Friday, raising concerns about how much extra capacity utilities will commit to building to avoid winter supply shortages.
LONDON, Feb 3 Royal Bank of Scotland will pay a $85 million penalty to resolve civil charges that it attempted to manipulate a global benchmark for interest rate products, U.S. derivatives regulators said on Friday.