By Michelle Patron
Dec 1 Over the next two weeks countries from
around the world are convening in Paris to develop a global plan
to address climate change. A successful deal in Paris could have
significant impacts for energy and equity markets.
In many ways, the heavy lifting for Paris has already
occurred. Learning from failed past attempts to impose global
rules, governments have developed a more flexible bottom up
approach. Under the new system, each country puts forward its
own nationally determined plan based on what it believes it can
achieve over the next 10-15 years. More than 150 countries --
developed and developing, energy exporters and importers -- have
already submitted these plans, covering over 90 percent of
global emissions.
Plans include policy proposals in the electricity,
transportation, industrial and forestry sectors. Some of these
plans are quite ambitious. China and Mexico have set timelines
to permanently halt the growth of their emissions. India and
Brazil have plans to drastically expand the use of non-fossil
fuels. While the first round of plans may not deliver enough
action to limit global warming to two degrees centigrade, it
signals a fundamental shift in how countries produce and consume
energy. Scientists have set two degrees as a benchmark for
"safe" levels of warming.
A successful deal in Paris would tie these plans together
and create a process for countries to report and update their
targets at regular intervals. This would enable the public to
track the status of each country's progress and prompt
governments to tighten existing and future targets. This process
would boost confidence in implementation despite the absence of
penalties for underperformance. Of course, the risk remains that
domestic politics in the United States or other key emitters can
impede progress down the road.
Agreement is by no means assured and could be derailed by
disagreements over financing, namely demands by some developing
countries for richer countries to underwrite climate mitigation
and adaptation efforts. Progress has already been made with the
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development
calculating current climate capital flows from rich to poor
countries at $62 billion per year, almost two-thirds of the $100
billion goal by 2020 set in Copenhagen.
The most immediate market impact is in the power sector
where a strong agreement will extend and accelerate the shift
from coal to alternative power sources including renewables,
nuclear and in some cases natural gas. The International Energy
Agency estimates that renewable energy will become the largest
single power source by 2040 and the share of coal will decline
from 41 to 31 percent. This trend is already underway. Last
year, more new power plants were built that produce electricity
from renewable sources than from all fossil fuel sources
combined. As a result, green technology stocks will likely get a
boost from Paris.
The impact on oil markets is more nuanced and depends on the
pace at which governments ratchet up policies to constrain oil
demand and limit the environmental impacts of production Oil
prices are unlikely to move significantly on news from Paris
since there is no instantaneous lever to reduce demand and
current oversupply is drowning out other market signals.
Nevertheless, there are long-term effects with policies in
place and more on the way that directly target the
transportation sector, which consumes half the world's oil.
Continued improvements in vehicle efficiency and removal of
fossil fuel subsidies can moderately reduce demand with the
impact growing over time as the vehicle fleet changes. Success
in Paris can also inject momentum into global negotiations
underway on aviation and marine fuel controls.
Perhaps the most critical variable for oil is how a deal
impacts alternative fuels in road transportation. A strong
political signal from Paris can boost public and private
investment in transportation. A breakthrough on electric vehicle
batteries or hydrogen can dramatically disrupt future demand.
Consensus forecasts calling for $100 oil after 2020 do not
factor in such a breakthrough. That may prove shortsighted.
Weaker oil demand as a result of vehicle innovation has the
potential to cap long-term oil prices well below these
forecasts.
There are also supply side impacts. Regulations that tighten
controls on methane, a gas produced alongside oil and flared
into the environment, may increase production costs. Meanwhile,
growing pressure by environmentalists for companies to strand or
abandon risky environmental investments, such as oil sands, deep
water and Arctic drilling, can limit supply options and force
companies back to onshore assets in politically unstable
countries. The recent success of these "stranded asset"
campaigns in blocking the Keystone pipeline and contributing to
the withdrawal of Shell and Statoil from the Alaskan Arctic has
emboldened environmental groups. The portfolios of major
international oil companies are the most exposed to stranded
asset risk whereby public and legal pressure prevents completion
of these projects after significant capital investment has been
sunk. Meanwhile, smaller independent companies with tighter
budgets are more vulnerable to methane regulations. Both
segments would be hurt by lower oil prices.
The bottom line is that global climate action widens the
range of risks in the energy sector. Ten years ago, German
utilities were seen as stable investments, now they are
struggling under the weight of policies pushing renewables and
reductions in technology costs. Prudent companies and investors
should begin factoring these risks into their oil portfolios
now.
