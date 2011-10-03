* Sees lower FY profits, trading system sales

* Says hurt by weak performance in North America and Europe

* Shares fall 24 percent

Oct 3 British software firm Patsystems Plc warned on its full-year results following a delay in deal closures with some of its trading exchange clients.

Shares of Patsystems, which provides software for electronic trading and exchange systems, fell 24 percent to 14.5 pence at 0732 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

The AIM-listed company said it expected profits and trading system revenue -- accounting for about 85 percent of total sales -- to be lower than last year, hurt by a weak performance in North America and Europe.

The company said a reduction in IT expenditure due to the current climate of economic uncertainty had impacted the timing of deals for exchange sales.

Patsystems also expects operating costs to be higher for the second half after two exchange licence sales were deferred into 2012.

Analysts on average were expecting a full-year pretax profit of 3.9 million pounds ($6.1 million) on revenue of 25.3 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.642 British Pounds)