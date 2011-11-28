(Adds details, background)

LONDON Nov 28 Patsystems, a British trading software firm hit by the failure of MFGlobal, said on Monday it was considering a 29 million pounds ($45 million) approach from its largest investor ION Trading.

The firm said it recognised the financial stability a deal would create, as well as the potential benefits to staff, customers and product development.

"The board will therefore carefully assess the merits of the proposed combination," it said.

ION Trading, which is offering 14 pence a share, owns nearly 28 percent of the company, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Patsystems said the collapse of U.S. broker dealer MFGlobal -- its single biggest client -- would cost it about 500,000 pounds in revenue and profit this year.

It also said it did not know how much of an additional about 900,000 pounds owned by MFGlobal it would be able to recover.

MF Global filed for Chapter 11 protection on Oct. 31 after the New York-based company revealed it had made a $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt.

Patsystems said it expected to benefit from the transfer of MF Global's customers to some of its other clients, and this, as well as business efficiencies, should result in 2012 being significantly better than 2011.

Shares in the AIM-listed company have lost more than 60 percent of their value in the last 12 months, and closed at 9.625 pence on Friday, valuing the company at about 20 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6458 British pounds)