Oct 27 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc's third-quarter profit more than doubled on higher demand for pressure pumping services and the land rig operator said it expects continued revenue growth in drilling and pressure pumping business in the fourth quarter.

"Activity in our U.S. drilling business continued to increase in the third quarter and our Canadian rig count rebounded from the annual spring breakup," Chief Executive Douglas Wall said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the company said it expects its third-quarter revenue to top analyst estimates, helped mainly by its drilling segment.

For July-September, the Houston-based company's net profit rose to $81.9 million, or 53 cents a share, from $29.4 million, or 19 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 78 percent to $674 million.

