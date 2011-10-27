(Follows alerts)
Oct 27 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc's
third-quarter profit more than doubled on higher demand for
pressure pumping services and the land rig operator said it
expects continued revenue growth in drilling and pressure
pumping business in the fourth quarter.
"Activity in our U.S. drilling business continued to
increase in the third quarter and our Canadian rig count
rebounded from the annual spring breakup," Chief Executive
Douglas Wall said in a statement.
Earlier this month, the company said it expects its
third-quarter revenue to top analyst estimates, helped mainly by
its drilling segment.
For July-September, the Houston-based company's net profit
rose to $81.9 million, or 53 cents a share, from $29.4 million,
or 19 cents a share, last year.
Revenue rose 78 percent to $674 million.
Patterson-UTI shares closed at $20.87 on Wednesday on
Nasdaq.
