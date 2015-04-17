April 17 Medical device supplier Patterson
Companies Inc is looking to sell its rehabilitation
supply business in a deal that could fetch between $500 million
to $600 million, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Saint Paul, Minnesota-based Patterson has hired investment
bank Bank of America Corp to assist with the potential
sale, the people said, asking not be named because the matter is
private.
Patterson and Bank of America declined to comment.
The rehabilitation unit, called Patterson Medical and
headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois, had net sales of $478
million in fiscal year 2014, comprising 12 percent of
Patterson's annual revenue.
