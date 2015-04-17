(Adds details on the company)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Olivia Oran
April 17 Medical device supplier Patterson
Companies Inc is looking to sell its rehabilitation
supply business in a deal that could fetch between $500 million
and $600 million, people familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
Saint Paul, Minnesota-based Patterson has hired investment
bank Bank of America Corp to assist with the potential
sale, the people said, asking not be named because the matter is
private.
Patterson and Bank of America declined to comment.
Patterson, which has a market capitalization of around $4.9
billion, makes dental products, veterinary supplies and
rehabilitation medical supplies for hospitals and long-term care
facilities.
Its rehabilitation unit, called Patterson Medical and
headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois, had net sales of $478
million in fiscal year 2014, comprising 12 percent of
Patterson's annual revenue.
Net sales for the rehabilitation unit fell 5 percent in 2014
compared with the same period in the year before, while net
sales for Patterson's dental and veterinary businesses grew.
On Patterson's most recent earnings call, Chief Executive
Officer Scott Anderson said, "We continue to evaluate the
strategic fit of Patterson Medical inside our portfolio but feel
really good about where that business sits today in terms of the
execution of the team's focus in Chicago and overseas."
Morningstar analyst Michael Waterhouse said in a research
note in December that, while Patterson operates in the
attractive dental and animal health markets, he is "less
enthusiastic" about the medical segment because of
government-based reimbursement risk.
Patterson acquired its rehabilitation business, then called
AbilityOne, in 2003 from JPMorgan Chase & Co's former
private equity arm.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Olivia Oran in New York;
Editing by Diane Craft and Jonathan Oatis)