UPDATE 1-China's CNOOC reports worst result since at least 2011, forecasts output rise
* Oil, gas revenue falls to 121 bln yuan in 2016 vs 147 bln yuan (Adds detail)
April 23 Land rig provider Patterson-UTI Energy Inc reported a 74 percent drop in quarterly profit as weak oil prices weighed on drilling activity and costs rose.
Net income fell to $9.1 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $34.8 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
The Snyder, Texas-based company's revenue fell 3 percent to $657.7 million.
The results include charges of $15.7 million, the company said. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Oil, gas revenue falls to 121 bln yuan in 2016 vs 147 bln yuan (Adds detail)
BEIJING, March 23 China and the Philippines do not and will not have a dispute over Benham Rise, China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, referring to a vast area the United Nations has declared to be part of the Philippines' continental shelf.