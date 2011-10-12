* Sees Q3 revenue of $674 mln

* Says to retire 22 rigs

Oct 12 Onshore driller Patterson-UTI Energy Inc expects its third-quarter revenue to top analyst estimates, helped mainly by its drilling segment.

Patterson-UTI Energy expects revenue of $674 million for the July-September quarter. Analysts, on average, expect revenue of $668.6 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, Patterson-UTI said it expects the increase in revenue to be offset by higher operating expenses in the drilling and pressure pumping segments, due to higher activity levels.

The Houston-based company also said it will retire 22 of its mechanical drilling rigs and use the spare parts for other rigs in the fleet.

"Unusually high levels of repairs and maintenance expenses were incurred during the quarter in connection with operating the company's conventional rig fleet," the company said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed on $18.74 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)