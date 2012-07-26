* Q2 EPS $0.60 vs est $0.44
* Q2 rev up 14 pct to $681 mln
* Shares up as much as 9 pct
(Adds details from conference call; updates share price)
July 26 Onshore driller Patterson-UTI Energy Inc
expects lower margins and revenue at its pressure
pumping division, its second biggest, as excess supply and lower
gas drilling take a toll on prices.
Houston-based Patterson-UTI shares, which rose as much as 9
percent after the company announced strong quarterly results on
Thursday, fell back to $15.25, up 3 percent, after the forecast.
U.S. oilfield companies have been weighed down by an influx
of new pressure pumping equipment, which is used in hydraulic
fracturing to extract oil and gas from shale rock.
The surplus is growing as drillers pull out of natural gas
basins due to low prices, adding pressure to already depressed
prices.
Patterson-UTI expects revenue at its pressure pumping
business, which made up nearly a third of second-quarter sales,
to fall by about 10 percent sequentially, Chief Executive
Douglass Wall said on a conference call with analysts.
Gross margin in the segment is expected to decrease by 300
basis points to 30 percent, he added.
Net profit rose to $92.5 million, or 60 cents per share, for
April-June from $81.6 million, or 52 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $681 million.
Revenue from contract drilling business rose 19 percent to
$460.2 million. Revenue from pressure pumping rose 3 percent to
$206.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 44
cents per share on revenue of $663.5 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee and Vishal Krishnan Menon
in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian, Sreejiraj Eluvangal)