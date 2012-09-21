U.S. judge denies tribes' request to block completion of Dakota pipeline
Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday.
Sept 21 Onshore drilling contractor Patterson-UTI Energy Inc said its Chief Executive Douglas Wall will retire at the end of this month.
He will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer William Hendricks.
Wall has been the CEO since October 2007.
Hendricks, who joined Patterson in April 2012, worked at industry leader Schlumberger Ltd for 24 years.
The company's shares closed at $17.46 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
OROVILLE, Calif., Feb 13 Operators of the nation's tallest dam prepared on Monday to shore up a crumbling emergency spillway with bags of rock while bleeding off excess water from a rain-swollen lake to ease the threat of inundating the Northern California communities under evacuation orders downstream.
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Members of the European Parliament remain divided over an overhaul to the carbon market after a debate in the assembly on Monday, EU sources said, setting the stage for a tight vote on the reforms later this week.