* Paulson cuts Bank of America stake

* Sticks with SPDR Gold Trust

NEW YORK Aug 15 Billionaire investor John Paulson, whose flagship funds have lost roughly 30 percent this year, halved his position in Bank of America (BAC.N) in the second quarter.

At the end of the quarter he owned 60.4 million of BofA, down from 124 million at the end of the first quarter.

In July Paulson told investors on a conference call that he was too aggressive with some of his stock bets and was trimming back.

Known for his large bet on gold, Paulson kept his portfolio's biggest single name, the SPDR Gold Trust, unchanged at 31.5 million shares. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Carol Bishopric)