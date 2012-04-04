By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, April 4
BOSTON, April 4 Closely tracked hedge fund
manager John Paulson's oldest fund rose and his Enhanced fund
scored double-digit gains in the first quarter but his Advantage
funds remained in the red, a source familiar with the numbers
said on Wednesday.
The firm's oldest portfolio, Paulson Partners, gained 6.6
percent during the quarter while the Paulson Enhanced fund
jumped 13.3 percent. Both funds' returns were fueled by the
Express Scripts Medco acquisition and gains at Delphi
Automotive.
Declines in gold stocks weighed on some of Paulson's other
funds, the person who had seen the numbers but was not able to
comment publicly said.
The Paulson Advantage fund fell 3.96 percent in March to
stand 1.05 percent lower for the year while its Paulson
Advantage Plus fund fell 5.45 percent in March and was off 2.23
percent for the quarter. Last year these funds suffered
double-digit losses.
A spokesman for Paulson declined to comment.
(Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Gary Hill)