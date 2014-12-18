(Adds details on CFO departure)

By Olivia Oran, Nadia Damouni and Jessica Toonkel

Dec 18 Hedge fund Paulson & Co has taken a stake in specialty pharmaceuticals company Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd as the company recovers from inventory issues and the departure of its chief financial officer, according to people familiar with the matter.

The size of Paulson's stake was not immediately clear, the people said.

Separately, some top shareholders said they are pushing for Raleigh, North Carolina-based Salix to consider a sale. It is not clear if Paulson is part of that group.

The fund has recently taken a number of large positions in healthcare companies, including Shire PLC, where it is the largest holder, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Paulson declined to comment. A spokesman for Salix declined to comment.

Shares of Salix rose more than 6.1 percent to $121.51 on the news and last traded at $118.00 on Nasdaq.

Salix announced in November that supply levels for its irritable bowel syndrome drug Xifaxan and other drugs were higher than the company had previously indicated. Salix shares fell 37 percent in response.

Salix said CFO Adam Derbyshire had resigned and an audit committee would review the way the company characterized wholesale inventory. The company also said it would increase the size of its board by adding independent directions.

Salix is working with executive search firm Korn Ferry to find a new CFO. Salix Senior Vice President Tim Creech is currently serving as acting CFO.

Botox maker Allergan earlier this year had been in talks to acquire Salix to fend off a hostile offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. But Allergan dropped its plans when it discovered issues surrounding Salix's inventory levels, Reuters previously reported.

Actavis Plc had also held talks to acquire Salix.

In October, Salix scrapped plans to acquire Italy's Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA in a deal that would have allowed it to shift its tax base from the United States to Europe, citing a "changed political environment" relating to so-called tax inversion deals.

Salix said on Tuesday it would cut sales to wholesalers for three of its four key drugs to fix its inventory issue. It expects to resolve the inventory issue by the end of 2015.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran, Nadia Damouni and Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)