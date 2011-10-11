(Adds details of plan, quotes)

By Min Hun Fong

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 Malaysia's Pavilion real estate investment trust (REIT) aims to raise 700 million ringgit ($224.0 million) from a planned November listing, a source said, banking on its flagship shopping mall drawing investors in volatile markets.

The IPO of Pavilion REIT, which owns the Pavilion integrated development in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, will be the fourth largest in Malaysia this year after those of Bumi Armada Bhd , MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd and UOA Development Bhd .

"The listing will raise about 700 million ringgit, and is jointly advised by Maybank and CIMB," the source, who had direct knowledge of the deal, told Reuters. The source did not want to be identified as the details of IPO are not public yet.

Pavilion was pushing forward with the IPO even though weaker market sentiment has delayed and even cancelled planned IPOs globally.

"Despite the softer market conditions, Pavilion is confident that investors will be eager to subscribe because of its jewel in the crown, Pavilion mall," the source said.

Earlier media stories reported that the listing would raise between 800 million to 1 billion ringgit, but the source said that range was "a little high". Bookbuilding for the IPO will start in mid-November, he added.

The reports had put Pavilion's assets at between 4-5 billion ringgit.

Desmond Lim Siew Choon, who owns a controlling stake in property developer Malton Bhd , jointly owns Pavilion with his wife and the Qatar Investment Authority.

Pavilion declined to comment for this story.

Pavilion's IPO is the second REIT listing proposed in Malaysia this year. Axis Global Industrial's $1.05 billion IPO was shelved earlier this year after its Japanese assets were damaged by the March tsunami and earthquake. ($1 = 3.125 Malaysian Ringgit) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)