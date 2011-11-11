KUALA LUMPUR Nov 11 Malaysia's Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) aims to raise up to 710 million ringgit ($225 million) in an initial public offering, which would be the fourth largest listing in the country this year.

The company will offer 790 million shares at an indicative price of 88-90 sen per share, according to the IPO term sheet obtained by Reuters.

Last month, Reuters reported that the IPO would raise about 700 million ringgit, making it the fourth largest in Malaysia this year after Bumi Armada Bhd, MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd and UOA Development Bhd.

The proceeds from the IPO would be used for working capital and for partial payment of acquisitions, according to the information sheet.

CIMB, Credit Suisse and Maybank are the joint global bookrunners for the deal.

Two pension funds -- the Employees Provident Fund and Kumpulan Wang Persaraan -- and insurance companies Great Eastern Life and American International Assurance Bhd are among those roped in as cornerstone investors for the IPO.

The other cornerstone investors are state development fund Permodalan Nasional Bhd and asset management company HwangDBS Investment Management Bhd.

The bookbuilding commenced on Friday and is expected to end on Nov. 22. The listing of the REIT on Kuala Lumpur exchange has been set for Dec. 7. ($1 = 3.151 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)