By Chelsea Emery
| NEW YORK, June 12
NEW YORK, June 12 Company directors in the
United States have a new monster under the bed.
A seat on the audit committee was once considered the
riskiest role for corporate directors, but the recent focus on
executive pay has put an uncomfortable spotlight - along with
some nasty lawsuits - on the group that oversees compensation.
"Risk has shifted to the compensation committee," said
Dennis Whalen, executive director of KPMG's audit
committee institute, speaking at the National Association of
Corporate Directors' spring forum in New York on Tuesday.
Social activists, shareholders and attorneys are
piggybacking on Occupy Wall Street's mistrust of large
companies, spearheading social media campaigns and lawsuits to
take companies to task for pay discrepancies between corporate
chiefs and their underlings.
Compensation litigation has soared, said Michael Bongiorno,
partner in law firm WilmerHale's securities and litigation
department.
"How much are people getting paid and why are they getting
paid that much?" said Bongiorno. "Every aspect of compensation"
is under fire, he said.
In April, Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Vikram Pandit
and the bank's directors were sued by a shareholder accusing
them of awarding outsized pay to top executives.
And Nabors Inc, owner of the world's
largest land-drilling fleet, in 2011 fielded a Securities and
Exchange Commission informal inquiry into its executive
benefits.
"Personal reputation risk, being sued, being challenged by
regulators, being challenged by shareholders" are just a few of
the risks faced by compensation committee members, said Whalen.
Compensation committees oversee and approve pay for a
company's executive officers. In contrast, the audit committee
probes and investigates the firm's financial reporting and
disclosure.
The audit committee is usually seen as particularly "risky"
for board members because they must understand and oversee
complex accounting estimates.
"Everything flows to the financial statement," said Whalen.
The new focus on compensation committees as risky is
"surprising," said Frank Traylor, who sits on the board of three
companies, including Broomfield, Colorado-based govAscend, a
privately held mobile application company. "Maybe it's a factor
of class warfare, maybe it's a factor of the tough economy.
Everything now is seen through the lens of risk. It's turning
everything upside down."
Added Bongiorno: "There's a cottage industry of lawsuits. If
there's any way to chip away at the edge of compensation, you'll
see a lawsuit about it."
(Reporting By Chelsea Emery; Editing by Lauren Young and
Matthew Lewis)