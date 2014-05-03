SAN FRANCISCO May 3 PayPal, the payment
processing arm of eBay Inc, said on Saturday that it
parted ways with a recently-hired strategy executive after he
posted a series of disparaging and at times indecipherable
tweets.
"Rakesh Agrawal is no longer with the company," PayPal said
on Saturday in a Twitter message. "Treat everyone with respect.
No excuses. PayPal has zero tolerance."
Agrawal, who was hired about two months ago, could not
immediately be reached for comment.
He sent several messages on Twitter, which have since been
deleted, from a jazz festival in New Orleans that, among other
things, specifically insulted Christina Smedley, vice president
of global communications at PayPal.
One tweet said, "Duck you Smedley, you useless middle
manager," according to copies of the tweets posted by news
website Business Insider.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman in San Francisco; Editing by
Nick Zieminski)