By Nandita Bose
| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS Oct 27 PayPal Holdings Inc,
the online payment processor, said on Tuesday its small-business
lending program has processed $1 billion in loans in the first
two years of its launch and more than doubled loan growth in
that span.
PayPal Working Capital is extending short-term loans
totaling more than $100 million per month, or $3 million per
day, to a mix of sellers on eBay Inc and standalone
small- to medium-sized merchants, the company said at a payments
conference in Las Vegas.
PayPal separated from eBay earlier this year, and Chief
Executive Officer Dan Schulman has stated he is looking to use
PayPal's size to offer affordable financial services widely.
The biggest challenge for a small business is getting access
to credit and about 90 percent of businesses to which PayPal
extends credit come back for a repeat loan, Steve Allocca,
PayPal vice president and general manager, global credit, told
Reuters.
Allocca said the businesses pay back loans as a percentage
of daily sales.
Online lending accounts for about 3 percent of the roughly
$1 trillion of outstanding personal and small business loans in
the United States.
The default rate for small businesses with credit under a $1
million stood at 1 percent in 2014 but is seen rising to 1.6
percent in 2015 as new lenders, with varying ability to assess
risk, increase lending, according to small business credit
ratings provider PayNet.
In June, Amazon.com Inc said it was extending its
small-business lending program to seven new countries where
credit is a key factor in competing for new vendors and grabbing
market share.
PayPal currently offers credit to businesses in the United
States, UK and Australia.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)