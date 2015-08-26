SAN FRANCISCO Aug 25 PayPal Holdings Inc
said on Tuesday it would expand its One Touch payments
product to 13 new markets in Europe and Australia, bringing a
simpler check-out to online shoppers and merchants.
PayPal, which separated from eBay Inc last month,
is a formidable player in the fast-growing payments industry,
which has attracted new entrants like Apple Inc.
The company said "millions" of consumers had already enabled
One Touch to make payments on desktops and through mobile apps
in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada and that half of
the world's top 100 online retailers were already using the
program.
Existing PayPal users can opt-in to use One Touch once and
then no longer be required to re-enter their billing and
shipping information into shopping apps or websites that support
PayPal in their checkouts. Merchants that already accept PayPal
will see One Touch automatically enabled, PayPal said.
A smoother shopping experience is crucial to online
retailers as they often blame the high rates of unfinished or
abandoned online sales on the tiring process of re-entering
payment information.
PayPal said more than half of e-commerce shopping sessions
are taking place on mobile but said that only around 10 to 15
percent of purchases occur on mobile devices.
"If consumers can't check out in one touch or tap and
instead have to do data entry on their mobile device they're far
less likely to complete the transaction," Bill Ready, PayPal's
senior vice president, said in an emailed response to Reuters.
"With One Touch, we're bridging that gap and creating better
buying experiences for consumers, which in turn means higher
conversions for merchants."
PayPal said the One Touch program had led to 50 percent or
greater improvement in conversion rates and said it planned to
eventually launch One Touch to all markets in which PayPal
exists.
The company, which has more than 169 million customer
accounts worldwide, processed 4 billion payments last year
totalling $235 billion. PayPal also said $40 billion was spent
globally on mobile devices with the company.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)