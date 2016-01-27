Jan 27 Payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc's quarterly revenue rose about 17 percent as it added more customers and processed more payments than in the same period last year, when it was a part of eBay Inc.

PayPal, which was spun off from eBay and listed on the Nasdaq in July, said its revenue rose to $2.56 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $2.19 billion.

The company's net income rose to $367 million, or 30 cents per share, from $286 million, or 23 cents per share. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)