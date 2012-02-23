By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 23 PayPal, the online
payments company owned by eBay Inc, just got a new
rival in the race to develop a mobile payment service that can
be used in physical stores.
Boku Inc, a big online mobile payments company backed by
venture capital firms including Andreessen Horowitz and
Benchmark Capital, unveiled a new service on Thursday that lets
people pay with any mobile phone anywhere credit cards are
accepted.
Boku already provides carrier billing through about 230
wireless carriers, including AT&T Inc, Vodafone Group Plc
and Verizon Communications Inc in more than 60
countries. This service lets people pay with their mobile number
and get the transactions charged to their monthly phone bill.
Carrier billing is typically limited to smaller online
purchases, either through personal computers or within mobile
phone apps.
Boku's new platform, called Boku Accounts, allows purchases
in physical stores, a much bigger market. The service will be
branded and offered by wireless carriers to customers, with Boku
running the system in the background.
The move puts Boku in closer competition with PayPal, which
is pushing its popular online payments service into physical
stores. Google Inc is also trying to get its Google
Wallet service into stores through a partnership with giants
such as MasterCard Inc and Citigroup Inc.
PayPal's in-store offering works with merchants' existing
point-of-sale terminals, but usually requires a software
upgrade. Google Wallet works with phones that have Near-Field
Communication, or NFC, chips in them and merchants need a
terminal that supports this technology.
Boku's service comes with a sticker that users can slap on
the back of their mobile phones, turning any handset into an
NFC-enabled device. It also comes with a payment card that can
be swiped using existing retailer terminals, without a software
upgrade, according to the company.
"We wanted this to be available in any store," Ron Hirson,
co-founder of Boku, said. "You don't need a new phone or a new
terminal."
(Reporting By Alistair Barr; editing by Andre Grenon)