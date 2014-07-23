July 23 Paypoint Plc

* Overall transactions processed for 91 day period since year end were 189.3 million, up 5 pct on 179.9 million transactions processed in same period last year

* Revenues of £53 million were up 4 pct on last year

* Paypoint's net revenues were £29 million, up 9 pct against £27 million last year with growth seen in bill and general, top-ups, retail services and mobile and online

* UK and Irish bill and general transactions were down 4% on last year due to lower gas consumption

* Retail services transactions (atms, debit/credit cards, parcels, money transfer and mobile phone sim cards) were up 29 pct on last year

* In Romania, profitable growth continues.

