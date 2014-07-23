July 23 Paypoint Plc
* Overall transactions processed for 91 day period since
year end were 189.3 million, up 5 pct on 179.9 million
transactions processed in same period last year
* Revenues of £53 million were up 4 pct on last year
* Paypoint's net revenues were £29 million, up 9 pct against
£27 million last year with growth seen in bill and general,
top-ups, retail services and mobile and online
* UK and Irish bill and general transactions were down 4% on
last year due to lower gas consumption
* Retail services transactions (atms, debit/credit cards,
parcels, money transfer and mobile phone sim cards) were up 29
pct on last year
* In Romania, profitable growth continues.
* Profit growth will be lower than net revenue growth in
first half
