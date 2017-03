Nov 27 Paypoint Plc :

* Revenue 104.3 mln stg 6 months ended Sept 30, 2014

* Record first half group transaction volumes at 373.4 million, up 6.1 pct

* Increase in interim dividend by 8.8 pct to 12.4 pence

* Trading since Sept 30, 2014 is in line with our expectations -CEO

* Profit before tax was 22.5 million stg (2013: 21.3 million stg), up 5.5 pct on same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)