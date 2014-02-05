BRIEF-Kingfisher says Bunnings' UK entry hasn't changed its plans
* CFO says has not seen any indication of changes in consumers' patterns of buying
Feb 5 PayPoint PLC : * Warren Tucker will succeed David Newlands as chairman after July AGM * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
** Norway's Statkraft will in June begin a formal process to sell its stakes in the Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon wind farms offshore Britain, with a goal of completing the transactions by the end of the year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday
LONDON, March 22 Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo is resuming dividends following a 20 percent rise in its 2016 earnings, driven by a surge in commodity prices and lower costs, the company said on Wednesday.