May 29 PayPoint Plc, a provider of bill payment services, said full-year pretax profit rose 11.5 percent, driven by an increase in retail networks revenue in the UK, Ireland and Romania.

PayPoint, which provides payments and value added services to utility, transport and retail companies, said pretax profit rose to 46 million pounds ($76 million) for the year ended March 31, from 41.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue increased 1.7 percent to 212.2 million pounds. Its Romanian bill payment transactions rose 53.5 percent to 39.1 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5986 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)