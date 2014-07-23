July 22 PayPoint Plc, a provider of bill payment services, said first-quarter revenue rose 4 percent, driven by its retail services business and growth in Romania.

PayPoint, which provides payments and other services to utility, transport and retail companies, said revenue rose to 53 million pounds ($90 million) in the quarter ended June 30.

Total transactions processed for the 91-day period since the end of the year rose 5 percent to 189.3 million.

The company said it expected profit growth to be lower than net revenue growth in the first half of the year.

