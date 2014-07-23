July 22 PayPoint Plc, a provider of
bill payment services, said first-quarter revenue rose 4
percent, driven by its retail services business and growth in
Romania.
PayPoint, which provides payments and other services to
utility, transport and retail companies, said revenue rose to 53
million pounds ($90 million) in the quarter ended June
30.
Total transactions processed for the 91-day period since the
end of the year rose 5 percent to 189.3 million.
The company said it expected profit growth to be lower than
net revenue growth in the first half of the year.
($1=0.5859 British pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Ted Kerr)