Nov 24 Bill payment services provider PayPoint Plc said its first-half adjusted operating profit before impairment charges rose about 16 percent, driven by growth in its mobile payments division and a rise in bill payment transactions in Romania.

The company, which counts Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's among its customers, said adjusted operating profit rose to 24.7 million pounds ($30.7 million) in the six months ended Sept. 30, from 21.3 million pounds a year earlier.

The company has said it is looking for buyers for its mobile payments unit. ($1 = 0.8047 pounds) (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)