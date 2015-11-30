Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 30 British mobile payments company Paysafe Group Plc said on Monday it was confident that the data stolen through cyber-attacks in 2009 and 2010 could not be used to access existing Neteller or Skrill customer accounts.
The company, formerly known as Optimal Payments Plc, said that third-party attackers had managed to obtain limited account details from 3.6 million Neteller accounts and basic personal details relating to 4.2 million Skrill accounts.
Paysafe said that less than 2 percent of these accounts were active in the six months to Nov. 1 and that the data acquired did not include passwords or customer card data, or bank account information. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
