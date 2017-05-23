BRIEF-Prince Housing & Development to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 21
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 21
MUMBAI May 23 Indian digital payments firm Paytm launched a niche payments bank on Tuesday, aiming to acquire 500 million customers in the next three years, the company said in a statement.
Paytm, which runs India's biggest electronic wallet, said it will offer an interest rate of 4 percent per annum on deposits.
The Paytm Payments Bank aims to open 31 branches and 3,000 customer service points in its first year of operations, the company said.
A payments bank is an institution that can take deposits and remittances but cannot lend. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)
HONG KONG, June 22 China Tower Corp has picked China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and Goldman Sachs to lead a planned Hong Kong initial public offering worth up to $10 billion, people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.
* Says unit will inject 18 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based tech company to hold 51 percent stake in the target company