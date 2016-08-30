MUMBAI Aug 30 Taiwan's largest chip designer MediaTek Inc is investing $60 million in India's One97 Communications, valuing the payment services and e-commerce firm at about $5 billion, the Indian company said on Tuesday.

One97, which operates under the trade name PayTM, is looking to raise a total of $300 million to expand its payments and e-commerce businesses, and also to build a so-called payments bank for which it has won a permit.

The company is in talks with new as well as existing shareholders and expects to raise the remainder of the $300 million in the coming months, a spokeswoman said.

Alibaba Group is One97's largest shareholder after the Chinese e-commerce giant and its finance arm Ant Financial Services invested last year in the Indian company founded by entrepreneur Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

MediaTek is also a shareholder in PayTM's competitor MobiKwik which last week sealed an up to $40 million investment from Net1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by David Clarke)