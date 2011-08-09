* Dish, Cablevision lose video subscribers in 2nd quarter
* Economy, housing market, competition blamed
* Verizon, AT&T winning in video market in 2nd quarter
* Cablevision down 13 pct; Dish down 0.3 pct
By Yinka Adegoke and Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. cable and satellite TV
providers lost more subscribers than ever in the second
quarter, as tough economic conditions and stiffer competition
from telephone companies hurt performance.
New York cable operator Cablevision Systems Corp CVC.N
and satellite provider DISH Network Corp (DISH.O) were on
Tuesday the latest publicly traded pay-TV businesses to post
worse-than-expected results, sending their respective shares
down even more in a market already spooked by concerns about
U.S. poor economic outlook.
Cablevision shares tumbled nearly 13 percent by the close
trading, while Dish was down 0.3 percent.
"With all the major publicly traded Pay TV providers having
reported their results, Q2 looks to have been the weakest in
the industry's history," said veteran cable analyst Craig
Moffett of Sanford Bernstein.
The U.S. pay-TV sector lost 380,000 subscribers in the
quarter, more than double year-ago losses of 160,000, according
to Bernstein estimates.
Satellite players Dish and larger rival DirecTV Group
DTV.O had their first-ever quarter of combined losses of
109,000 subscribers.
"There is no question that the pay TV industry growth has
slowed dramatically," said Joe Clayton, chief executive of Dish
Network, which lost 135,000 customers during the quarter. "The
market is becoming increasingly saturated. Industry
double-digit growth rates have passed and there will be slower
growth as the economy rebounds and new home formations grow.
After several decades of steady growth, the pay-TV sector
has run into the perfect storm of a weak economy, poor housing
market and competition from new entrants such as phone
companies and cheaper online options such as Netflix Inc
(NFLX.O) and Hulu.
All the major publicly traded cable companies Comcast Corp
(CMCSA.O), Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N, Charter
Communications Inc (CHTR.O) and Cablevision lost subscribers.
But phone company Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) added
184,000 FiOS TV subscribers, while AT&T Inc (T.N) added 202,000
U-Verse TV customers.
As the industry matures, companies are resorting to
aggressive marketing tactics to attract new users. DirecTV has
been giving away its exclusive NFL Sunday Ticket package to
subscribers who switch from a rival. Typically, the package of
out-of-market football games costs as much as $350 per year.
The housing market was highlighted as another reason for
customer losses by Cablevision Chief Operating Officer Tom
Rutledge on a call with analysts.
"There is very little housing growth going on right now and
there is actually a high vacancy rate. All of that hurts the
residential business at the moment," he said.
New York-based Cablevision lost 23,000 video customers in
the quarter.
Besides the competition from phone companies, there has
long been speculation cable TV is suffering an assault from new
types of online video services from Netflix, Hulu and expected
services from Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Google Inc (GOOG.O) and
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).
The phenomenon has been described as 'cord-cutting,' where
customers drop having any cable service in favor of Web video
streaming services that are either free or cost a tenth of the
typical video package.
Netflix has added more than 1.8 million subscribers in the
second quarter for a total of 24.6 million subscribers. This
makes it the second largest video subscription service after
Comcast.
"A resurrection of the cord cutting thesis seems almost
inevitable here notwithstanding all the evidence that it is the
tremendous stress on consumers, particularly at the low end of
the market, that is the root cause for the weakness," said
Sanford Bernstein analyst Moffett in a client note.
