TEL AVIV Dec 1 Paz Oil, Israel's largest distributor of refined oil products, reported a 45 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday due to higher financing costs and a loss in its refining division.

Paz posted third-quarter net profit of 58 million shekels ($15.5 million), down from 106 million in the July-September period in 2010. Revenue rose 25 percent to 4.7 billion shekels.

"Profits in the refining division eroded as a result of the low in refining margins driven by the global economic crisis, the impact of the crisis in Libya on the prices of crude oil for the refinery, and the appreciation of the shekel," said CEO Yona Fogel.

A rise in interest rates pushed up financing costs.

Paz declared a quarterly dividend of 200 million shekels or 19.72 shekels a share.

($1 = 3.75 shekels)

