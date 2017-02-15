UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
JERUSALEM Feb 15 The chief executive of Paz Oil , Israel's largest distributor of refined oil products, has been questioned by police over allegations he bribed public officials, the company said on Wednesday.
In a brief statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Paz said it learned this week that CEO Yona Fogel had been questioned in connection with an ongoing corruption investigation into the municipality of Netanya, north of Tel Aviv.
"The company believes the senior officer and the company acted lawfully," it said.
A police spokeswoman confirmed that Fogel had been questioned over suspicions he allegedly bribed public officials in Netanya to promote his business interests, but gave no further details.
Paz's operations include refining, production, storage, importing and marketing of fuel products. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Susan Fenton)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.