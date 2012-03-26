TEL AVIV, March 26 Paz Oil, Israel's
largest distributor of refined oil products, moved to a loss in
the fourth quarter of last year due to a decrease in refining
margins and a reduction in the marketing margin for gasoline.
Paz reported on Monday it made a net loss of 33 million
shekels ($8.8 million) in the quarter, compared with a profit of
95 million in the same period of 2010.
The loss was mainly due to a 77 million shekel operating
loss in its refining and logistics division due to a slump in
refining margins, Paz said. The decrease in profitability was
partially offset by other activities in industry, services and
convenience stores.
"2011 was characterised by the global economic crisis and
tightening regulation (in Israel)," Chief Executive Yona Fogel
said. "Paz reacted quickly to the changing environment and took
measures that would enable future growth for the company."
Quarterly sales rose 24 percent to 4.7 billion shekels due
to higher crude oil prices.
"As of Q4 of 2011, the company is focusing on reducing the
credit it is extending to customers and its customers' payment
days terms, in order to further reduce its working capital
requirements and to minimise its credit exposure," Paz said.
The company said it is progressing with strategic projects
in the refinery division, which upon completion are expected to
contribute $80 million to annual operating profits.
($1=3.73 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)