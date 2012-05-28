JERUSALEM May 28 Paz Oil, Israel's
largest distributor of refined oil products, said on Monday it
had extended a deal to supply fuel to the Palestinian Authority
through October 2014.
The current two-year deal ends in October 2012.
Paz said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that
in 2011, it received 11.6 percent of its revenue from sales to
the Palestinians, or 2.15 billion shekels out of a total of 18.6
billion. The percentage is expected to decline in 2013 due to a
higher refining output, Paz said.
Paz noted the deal is to supply at least 50 percent of the
Palestinians' needs of diesel, gasoline, cooking gas and
bitumen, which is used as a raw material in road paving. It will
supply to both the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
Under the deal, the credit framework to the PA will be
significantly smaller.
Paz shares the supply deal with Dor Alon but Israeli media
have reported that Oil Refineries will likely take over
from Dor.
