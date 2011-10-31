* Q3 FFO shr $1.17

* FFO results not clear as comparison with Wall St view

* Shares fall 5 pct after hours

Oct 31 Apartment landlord AvalonBay Communities (AVB.N) said on Monday that third-quarter funds from operations rose, as strong rent growth and lower expenses drove results.

The company on Monday reported third-quarter funds from operations of $107.6 million or $1.17 per share, compared with $84.5 million, or 98 cents a share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected $1.19 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, but the results may not be comparable. The company issued more shares during the quarter, and it was not clear if the forecasts had accounted for that. The company said the new issuance trimmed 8 cents a share off its forecast for the year.

FFO, a REIT performance measure, removes the profit-reducing effect that depreciation has on earnings.

Arlington, Virginia-based AvalonBay said it sees full-year FFO in the range of $4.57 a share to $4.61 a share adjusting for a higher share count. The midpoint would be $4.59 per share, 8 cents per share below the midpoint of its prior forecast, due to the higher share count.

Luis Sanchez, vice president, Adelante Capital Management, said the results were on target with the company's earlier forecasts.

Operationally, for properties the company has operated more than a year, AvalonBay posted a 5.8 percent rise in rental income, the second-strongest after Post Properties Inc's PPS.N 6.7 percent rise among real estate investment trust apartment owners.

Net operating income, an indicator of how well the properties are managed, rose 9 percent over a year earlier for comparable properties.

The company sees fourth-quarter FFO in the range of $1.19 per share to $1.23 per share, accounting for some non-routine items. However, AvalonBay is selling two buildings and those sales could impact fourth-quarter results, the company said.

Shares of AvalonBay closed up 0.45 percent at $133.69. Following the release of third-quarter results and forecast, its shares fell 5 percent to $127.00.

(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric, Phil Berlowitz)