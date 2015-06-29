FRANKFURT, June 29 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) is delaying plans for an initial public offering following a slide in international stock markets after a weekend showdown between Greece and its international lenders.

Sources familiar with the situation had said last week that PBB had wanted to publish its IPO prospectus on Monday, in preparation for a market debut in July.

Germany's financial market stabilisation agency (FMSA) said on Monday that it is monitoring market volatility stemming from financial turmoil in Greece for its impact on the timing of a planned IPO of covered bond specialist PBB.

"We will look at developments over the coming days and then decide when the flotation can get under way," an FMSA spokeswoman said.

The German government, which owns PBB through the FMSA after privatising parent Hypo Real Estate in the financial crisis, plans to sell up to 80 percent of the lender in the IPO. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Arno Schuetze)