* Property company Ado postpones IPO

* Covered bond lender PBB monitoring market

* Dax down 2.6 pct on Greek default fears

* Volatility index close to 30, IPOs difficult above 20 (Adds three other IPO candidates continue with preparations)

FRANKFURT, June 29 Market turmoil caused by fears of an impending Greek debt default prompted two German companies, mortgage lender PBB and property developer Ado Properties, to delay their IPOs on Monday.

The next two weeks should have been the busiest two weeks of the year so far for listings in Frankfurt with five companies set to make their market debuts, seeking to take advantage of previously buoyant equities markets.

Bankers said other candidates could also rethink their plans if markets continued to be volatile.

Ado Properties had been due to make its debut on Tuesday but said on Monday it would postpone the IPO, in which it expected to raise at least 400 million euros, until further notice due to uncertainty around the financial crisis in Greece.

"The IPO had attracted broad and strong interest from domestic and international institutional investors," Ado said in a statement, adding it would monitor markets with a view to possibly re-launching the IPO.

Greece shut its banks and introduced capital controls after a breakdown in talks between Athens and its international creditors plunged the country deep into crisis.

The crisis helped drive down Germany's bellwether DAX index by 2.6 percent by 1246 GMT on Monday and the volatility index for German blue chips spiked to almost 30.

Bankers say that if volatility rises above 20 they are more likely to consider postponing an IPO.

"It's difficult to have a relative value discussion when volatility is impacting the broader market," said Edward Sankey, European Co-Head of ECM at Deutsche Bank.

The DAX has been trading at record highs this year on signs of improvement in the German economy. There have already been 15 listings this year on the Frankfurt exchange, operated by Deutsche Boerse, compared to 19 for the whole of last year.

State-owned PBB (Pfandbriefbank) did not publish the prospectus for its IPO on schedule on Monday in preparation for a stock market debut in July that is expected to raise around 1.5 billion euros.

"We will look at developments over the coming days and then decide when the flotation can get under way," said a spokesman for Germany's financial market stabilisation agency FMSA, which is handling the privatisation of PBB.

The German government is seeking to privatise 80 percent of PBB after taking parent Hypo Real Estate private during the financial crisis.

Other German IPO candidates whose plans could be affected by the turmoil include EQT-owned women's fashion group CBR , wind turbine operator Chorus Clean Energy AG , jewellery seller Elumeo, all of which have scheduled listings for early July.

Bankers familiar with the listing plans said the companies would continue with their IPO preparations for the time being but if markets continued to be volatile, they could decide at a later stage to postpone their flotations.

A spokesman for EQT said that the buyout group was monitoring the situation in Greece but believed CBR remained an attractive IPO candidate.

An Elumeo spokesman said that IPO preparations were continuing as planned. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Alexander Huebner, Arno Schuetze and Freya Berry; Editing by Susan Fenton)