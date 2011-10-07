(Refiles to remove extraneous word in lead)
By Janet McGurty and Kristen Hays
Oct 7 Refining guru and PBF Energy Chairman Tom
O'Malley may double his bet on the struggling East Coast market
as his rivals bail out by making a huge investment in a
Delaware refinery.
Company executives said the new independent refiner is
considering a plan to spend up to $1 billion on new units at
its 182,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Delaware City refinery on
upgrades that would increase profits as other less
sophisticated refineries up for sale face closure if no buyers
step up.
The project, which PBF's directors will approve or reject
in the first half of 2012, would hike the refinery's ability to
process cheap heavy crude, make more diesel fuel as gasoline
demand wanes and produce higher quality fuels.
"We are looking for the opportunity to lower our feedstock
costs and increase our yield of high-margin products," said PBF
President Michael Gayda.
O'Malley discussed the project on Friday at a ceremony
marking the restart of the plant from an overhaul after PBF
purchased it last year. The refinery had been shuttered by its
previous owner Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) in November 2009 due
to losses of about $1 million a day.
Tim Day, managing director at First Reserve Corp, which
co-owns PBF with Blackstone (BX.N), said a firm decision on
whether to go forward with the project will likely come in the
first half of 2012.
"It's about putting out higher value products," Day said.
The project would further shift that crude slate so the
plant can process more heavy crude, though its overall capacity
would remain the same, Day said.
"We already have a large coker so we can already process
heavy," Day said. "But this will allow us to process even more
heavy because we will have a better capability to deal with
some of the junk that comes out of heavy even after having a
coker."
In addition to Delaware City, PBF also bought the 160,000
bpd Paulsboro, New Jersey, refinery from Valero last year,
which also has heavy-crude processing capability.
Gayda said PBF was looking at how to better utilize the two
plants together, and could invest more in Paulsboro too.
"We could spend money on both places," Gayda said. "We are
looking at using the two refineries as a system."
Heavy crudes are cheaper than light, sweet crudes tied to
Brent oil futures, such as the North Sea and West Africa
grades.
Most U.S. Northeast refineries typically can only process
those more expensive light crudes -- which have spiked to a
record premium over the U.S. benchmark -- making PBF's
refineries more unique in that market.
But others with light-crude-only plants are increasingly
bailing out. Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) last month said it would sell
or shut its two Pennsylvania plants, and ConocoPhillips (COP.N)
came in close behind with the same plan for its Trainer,
Pennsylvania refinery.
"Taking Brent and making gasoline is a money-losing
proposition today," Day said. "Unfortunately that's what a lot
of the number of the northeast refineries did."
A state official said that part of the investment will help
meet environmental standards PBF agreed with the state when it
bought the refinery. The additional project would improve fuel
quality and cut emissions.
That environmental component puts PBF in compliance, said
Mark Routt, senior staff consultant with Houston-based KBC
Advanced Technologies.
"Additional investment could affect the feedstock choice
depending on a commercial analysis," Routt said. "Other light,
sweet feedstock refiners have been unwilling to make these
investments and instead have chosen to shut down."
PBF had been looking to enter the refining business for
about two years before the company bought Delaware City,
Paulsboro and Sunoco's 160,000 bpd Toledo, Ohio plant. Day
said.
He also said that a move into a strained market like the
U.S. East Coast takes ability to see a plant and its
capabilities, understand where the market is going and
rationalize how the facility can continue and make money.
But for now, PBF isn't interested in buying more
refineries.
"We're pretty happy with what we have and when we get it up
and running," he said. "And then, who knows?"
