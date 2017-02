Oct 7 PBF Energy 's board of directors expects to decide whether to add new units to its 182,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Delaware City, Delaware, refinery in the first half of 2012, a top executive with one of PBF's owners said on Friday.

Tim Day, managing director for First Reserve Corp, also said the expansion that would increase heavy crude oil processing capability and the plant's ability to make diesel fuel could cost nearly $1 billion. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)