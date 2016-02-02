(Adds commentary and details about Plains All American)
By Jarrett Renshaw
Feb 2 U.S. refiner PBF Energy's logistics arm is
doubling its nationwide fuel storage capacity with over 4
million barrels of tanks in the Philadelphia area, giving it
greater freedom to trade in a key market.
PBF Logistics LP will buy four oil product
terminals from Plains All American Pipeline LP for $100
million, it said on Tuesday. The purchase is among the biggest
since its general partner, PBF Energy Inc bought
refiners in Delaware and New Jersey roughly five years ago.
About two-thirds of the revenue from the terminals is
expected to come from leasing out capacity to other companies,
PBF Logistics said, potentially cashing in on record-high
seasonal inventories. That suggests it may keep around a third
of the capacity for itself. Most of PBF's existing terminal
assets are on-site at its refineries.
The terminals, which provide connections to major pipelines
like Colonial and Buckeye, truck racks and marine facilities,
will give PBF more flexibility to swap, blend and market
products in a broader geography, market sources said.
That may be more important following PBF's purchase of the
Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery last year, a plant that ships
products along the Colonial pipeline
"To the extent that PBF uses third party terminals to move
product in the Philly market, this purchase will allow them to
bring these barrels in house and provide them some with some
optionality - which can be a competitive advantage," said Ernie
Barsamian, founder and CEO of The Tank Tiger.
The deal also offers some immediate revenue upside as
storage lease rates have risen sharply in recent months along
side inventories. Storage companies on the East Coast are
getting 50 cents a barrel per month or more on storage
contracts, up from 20 cents a few years ago, a market source
said Tuesday.
It may also squeeze out some traders and blenders who
previously used the Plains assets to move products. It was not
clear what proportion of the storage capacity PAA had committed
under third-party leases, but Plains was not a significant
participant in physical gasoline or diesel markets.
Even after the deal, PBF will be a modest player in the PADD
I East Coast area, which has some 196 million barrels of
terminal and tank farm storage for gasoline, diesel and jet
fuel, according to Energy Information Administration data.
The terminals are frequently used by the region's refiners
to store and move products to customers, and market sources did
not expect much to change with PBF Logistics at the helm.
The deal marks a major withdraw for Plains All American's
from oil product storage, though it still retains significant
crude and natural gas liquid terminals. The firm, one of many
master-limited partnerships whose shares have plummeted lately,
announced last month that it slashed capital spending and was
seeking to sell non-core assets.
Plains did not respond to questions on Tuesday about whether
the terminal sales are part of that strategy.
(Swetha Gopinath contributed reporting from Bengaluru; Editing
by Ted Kerr and Tom Brown)