HOUSTON Feb 21 PBF Energy Inc expects
crude-by-rail to be a "very, very long term trend," particularly
movement of heavy Canadian crude. Chairman Tom O'Malley told
analysts on Thursday.
"That is something that is, you know, around for the next
decade," O'Malley said.
The company, which runs three U.S. refineries - two on the
East Coast and one in Ohio - also is positioning itself to
discharge crude and condensate produced in Ohio's Utica shale
oil play, via rail and truck when the output becomes available,
Chief Executive Tom Nimbley said.
Some analysts have questioned growing investments in crude
by rail, as numerous pipeline projects seek to move inland U.S.
and Canadian crude production to refining markets.