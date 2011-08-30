WARSAW Aug 30 The head and top shareholder of Poland's construction group PBG plans to raise his stake in the company by buying existing sharese company, he said on Tuesday.

"I have a plan to carry out a buy back," Jerzy Wojciechowski, who controls 41 percent of PBG, said during a conference call.

His spokesman later clarified that it would be Wojciechowski, and not the company, who would be buying the shares.

Wojciechowski added a merger of PBG's Rafako and Energomuntaz Poludnie arms would be a good idea. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat)