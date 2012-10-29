* Chief exec quits over Rafako
* Shares fall 17 pct
WARSAW Oct 29 The chief executive of bankrupt
Polish builder PBG quit on Monday after a dispute over
control of its key unit Rafako, putting in question
PBG's return to financial stability.
Mariusz Rozacki headed Rafako before replacing co-founder
Jerzy Wisniewski at PBG's helm in June after it was granted
bankruptcy protection.
The group ran into trouble when it was stuck with
loss-making contracts from Poland's road building bonanza and
had trouble financing the purchase of Rafako when one of its
main lenders backed out.
By 1106 GMT, PBG shares fell 17 percent to 4.55 zlotys. The
battered stock shed 93 percent this year.
"The market still had hope that a reasonable chief executive
will lead the company through bankruptcy so that something would
remain," said Arkadiusz Chojnacki, analyst at Ipopema
Securities.
"Now this hope is much smaller," he said,
In his resignation letter addressed to Wisniewski, who heads
PBG's supervisory board, Rozacki said that after a series of
unauthorised transactions the company lost control over Rafako.
(Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Louise Heavens)