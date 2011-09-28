WARSAW, Sept 28 Sales at Polish bluechip builder PBG in 2012 should top 4 billion zlotys ($1.2 billion) as it plans consolidation of this year's takeovers and new contracts, its deputy chief executive Przemyslaw Szkudlarczyk told TVN CNBC on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, PBG signalled it may raise its 2011 revenue forecast of 2.3 billion zlotys, reiterating its full-year net profit guidance of 200 million.

The group failed to sell its Hydrobudowa and Aprivia units earlier this year, while agreeing to buy energy equipment maker Rafako at a hefty premium and also upping its stake in rival Energomontaz Poludnie .

