* Q2 net up 47 pct to PLN 73.5 mln vs f'cast 58 mln

* Says one-off boosted profit, last year's net cut on auditor advice

* Sales up 35 percent to 979.2 million vs f'cast 813 million (Ads detail, company comment)

WARSAW, Aug 29 Polish blue-chip builder PBG beat expectations with a 47 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on a one-off gain and larger-than-expected jump in sales.

The company on Monday reported a bottom line of 73.5 million zlotys ($25.8 million) versus an average forecast of 58 million.

PBG spokeswoman Kinga Banaszak said the jump resulted from a 12 million zloty one-off boost from the revaluation of PBG's stake in peer Energomontaz Poludnie , as well as an auditor cut in its 2010 earnings.

Sales rose 35 percent to 979.2 million against market expectations of 813 million.

PBG will hold a conference to discuss the results on Tuesday, with the market eyeing comments on the outlook for its 2011 net profit goal of 200 million zlotys after it failed to sell its Hydrobudowa and Aprivia units, while at the same time agreeing to buy energy equipment maker Rafako at a hefty premium. ($1 = 2.854 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)