* Q2 net up 47 pct to PLN 73.5 mln vs f'cast 58 mln
* Says one-off boosted profit, last year's net cut on
auditor advice
* Sales up 35 percent to 979.2 million vs f'cast 813 million
(Ads detail, company comment)
WARSAW, Aug 29 Polish blue-chip builder PBG
beat expectations with a 47 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit on a one-off gain and
larger-than-expected jump in sales.
The company on Monday reported a bottom line of 73.5 million
zlotys ($25.8 million) versus an average forecast of 58 million.
PBG spokeswoman Kinga Banaszak said the jump resulted from a
12 million zloty one-off boost from the revaluation of PBG's
stake in peer Energomontaz Poludnie , as well as an
auditor cut in its 2010 earnings.
Sales rose 35 percent to 979.2 million against market
expectations of 813 million.
PBG will hold a conference to discuss the results on
Tuesday, with the market eyeing comments on the outlook for its
2011 net profit goal of 200 million zlotys after it failed to
sell its Hydrobudowa and Aprivia units, while at the
same time agreeing to buy energy equipment maker Rafako
at a hefty premium.
($1 = 2.854 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)